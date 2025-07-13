Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: Akari Takaishi, Baby Assassins, Baby Assassins 3, blu-ray, Sakamoto Yugo, Saori Izawa, Sonomura Kensuke, WellGo USA

Baby Assassins 3 Trailer: The Gen X Assassins on Working Holiday

Baby Assassins 3, the latest in the goofy Gen Z hitwomen comedy-thriller series, comes out on on VOD and Blu-Ray on August 26th

Article Summary Baby Assassins 3 unleashes Chisato and Mahiro against a brutal new freelance killer rivaling their skills.

Director Sakamoto Yugo and action director Sonomura Kensuke return for the trilogy’s most intense showdown.

The film blends killer action with Gen Z humor as the duo tries to survive a deadly working holiday.

Low-budget action, authentic stunts, and standout performances make Baby Assassins 3 a can't-miss sequel.

We've seen them fight, we've seen them chill, but in Baby Assassins 3, which rounds out the trilogy, we see Chisato (Akari Takaishi) and Mahiro (Saori Izawa) at the apex of their skills as they take on a brutally nihilist freelance killer who aims to take their place atop the assassin food chain. Director Sakamoto Yugo and action director Sonomura Kensuke are back with the most exciting and dangerous chapter in the series saga to date. This time, it's a fight for their lives. Between hanging out on a working vacation and trying to carry out their contract, Chisato and Mahiro are once again the Gen Zers who suck at adulting but are really good at killin'.

Writer-Director Sakamoto Yugo (A Janitor) and action director Sonomura Kensuke (Ghost Killer), along with the baby assassins themselves — Akari Takaishi (Ghost Killer) and Saori Izawa (A Janitor) — are together again for the most exciting and dangerous chapter in the goofy Gen Z hitwomen saga to date. They laugh, they cry, they kill; but the baby assassins have never faced an enemy this dangerous. A brutal freelance killer has got them in his sights, and he's not giving up until someone dies. Formerly titled Baby Assassins: Nice Days, Baby Assassin 3 also stars Sôsuke Ikematsu (The Last Samurai), Atsuko Maeda (Shin Godzilla), Atomu Mizuishi (Baby Assassins franchise), Tomo Nakai (Sayonara, Girls.), Tsubasa Tobinaga, plus the feature film debuts of Mondo Otani, Kaibashira, karma, and Mr. Bunny.

This is the best low-budget assassins-for-hire comedy-thriller franchise that's flown under the radar of all but the most hardcore action movie fans. The three movies and TV miniseries to date put together cost less than the whole of the last John Wick movie or Ballerina. Akari Takaishi and trained fighter and performer Soari Izawa never used stunt doubles, and you can tell it's them in the fights that combined MMA with gun-fu. Baby Assassins 3 comes highly recommended.

Baby Assassins 3 is released on Blu-Ray and VOD on August 26th from WellGo USA.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!