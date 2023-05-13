Back to the Future: Michael J. Fox: His Most "Over-Appreciated" Film Michael J. Fox (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie) calls Back to the Future his most "over-appreciated" work, talks fans and Christopher Lloyd.

No one can ever deny the body of work Michael J. Fox has put in across his 40+ year career since his debut in the 1978 TV series The Magic Lie. While he's synonymous with TV work since his breakout role as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties, what helped vault him to film superstardom was the 1985 science fiction time travel classic Back to the Future. With over 80 projects to his name, the actor worked as much as he could until his retirement in 2021, citing his ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease forced him into retirement. His final project was a voiceover in the short Back Home Again. While promoting his autobiographical documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Fox spoke to Variety about his life and career and how he felt about the fandom of the 1985 Robert Zemeckis film.

Back to the Future: Michael J. Fox Overwhelmed by Fan Dedication

"I would think that 'Back to the Future' is my most over-appreciated," Fox said. "I'm throwing my arms around these fan fests. I went to one of them and said, 'I thought I was doing this for you.' They said, 'They're doing this for me.' How much these people have given for me and my life. They still hang on to it. They want to stand around, wait four hours and take a picture with me. That's amazing. I always credit Chris [Lloyd] for this all the exposition in the film…Chris did that in the most astounding way. He laid it all out…the space-time continuum. It's an incredible film."

During his grueling days on Back to the Future, Fox committed days to work on Family Ties while spending nights on the Universal film already behind schedule, having to reshoot scenes with Fox replacing original star Eric Stoltz as Marty McFly. The film's success led to the trilogy's second and third films being filmed back-to-back. To get to the Back to the Future highlight, you can skip to the five-minute mark in the clip below. Directed by Davis Guggenheim, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is available on Apple TV+.