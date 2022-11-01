Back to the Future Star Michael J Fox Has Idea for Reboot/Remake

As the entertainment industry continues to clamor for reboots, remakes, prequels, and legacy sequels, one of the highest in demand for another adventure is Back to the Future. As most involved have been bombarded on possible future projects, writer Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis have gone on record saying the film will never be revisited in any capacity in a reboot or remake. The closest thing to a sequel is the Telltale Games title of the same name that acts as a sequel and saw original stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox return to the franchise. On the remote chance Gale reconsiders, Fox has a gender-bend idea.

"I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty," Fox said. "There's something about it that connects with people on every level. I just feel like it will come around again." As far as sequels are concerned, it's' hard to imagine anything without any of the principal stars, especially since Fox has retired from acting due to his ongoing battle with Parkinson's.' Fox reunited with Lloyd at New York Comic Con.

"Chris is the best guy," Fox said. "He's' gone from being this actor that I work with that I thought was funny and smart to being a guy who was kind of like my brother, to being a father figure, to being now in a way that I never expected. People just like us together because we remind them of people that they like and like to be with, and when I saw Chris at Comic-Con, I just threw my arms around him because I was so happy to see him, and I'll continue to feel that way every time I see him."

The trilogy, which was released from 1985-1990, helped solidify Fox into a film star. Since being diagnosed on his run during the ABC sitcom Spin City, the actor continued performing on film, television, and voice work until 2020 while focusing on his nonprofit Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's' research. For more about Fox's career and the Back to the Future franchise, you can check out the Entertainment Tonight interview here.