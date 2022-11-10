Chucky, Christopher Lloyd & Our Back to the Future Crossover Idea

Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd played a game over social media after being pictured with Chucky over social media, tempting fate by writing, "Caption This: [Chucky]." The network home of Chucky in SYFY responded in kind, "#Chucky explaining why Doc should teach him time travel like." I mean, the franchise in Back to the Future Part 2 demonstrated what could happen should the time-traveling DeLorean fall into the wrong hands as Tom Wilson's Biff Tannen.

Who's Worse with Back to the Future's DeLorean? Biff or Chucky?

During the events of the 1989 Robert Zemeckis film, Marty McFly (Michael J Fox and Doc Brown (Lloyd) traveled to the future in 2015 to save Marty's kids from being imprisoned. Along the way, Marty buys a sports almanac in hopes of financial gain once they travel back to 1985, which Doc vehemently opposes. The much older Biff overhears this plan and miraculously knows how to operate Doc's DeLorean and travels back to 1955 to give his younger counterpart the almanac to change his future. When Doc and Marty travel back to 1985, they find it dramatically different from the one they came from, so they have to travel back to 1955 to steal the almanac from young Biff and destroy it to correct the timeline.

Minority Report Starring Chucky

What would Chucky do with access to Doc's DeLorean? For starters, probably tons of preemptive revenge killings without divulging any spoilers from the SYFY series or Child's Play film franchise from Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif), and he probably never puts his soul into the doll, perhaps forever ruining the franchise. He'd probably kill Hitler too, but who wouldn't, right? In fact, I could see him going on a time-traveling murder spree where he takes down some ugly figures from history. But not out of some sense of "moral justice." No, this would be all about Chucky wanting bragging rights. I'd watch the hell out of the Chucky version of Minority Report than Tom Cruise. I guess that's tons better than the cesspool Biff leaves Hill Valley in from his vast fortune right on top of all the lives he ruined, right?