Hot Shots: Jon Cryer Pitches Part Tres After Seeing Top Gun: Maverick

With the success of Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick, inspiration is starting to come full circle with actor Jon Cryer pitching another sequel to the parody Hot Shots!. The 1991 comedy was directed by Jim Abrahams and co-written by Pat Proft; both previously worked on the Naked Gun franchise. While the first film spoofed Tony Scott's Top Gun (1986), the second did the same for the Rambo films. Cryer played Jim "Wash Out" Pfaffenbach, the pilot-turned-radar tech due to his fisheye vision in Hot Shots! co-starring with Charlie Sheen, Valeria Golino, Lloyd Bridges, and Cary Elwes.

"Just saw Top Gun: Maverick. Think it's time to reunite with Sheen for Hot Shots: Part Tres," Cryer wrote on Twitter. Sheen played Topper Harley, which was originally based on Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Golina played Topper's therapist Ramada Thompson based on Kelly McGillis' Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, and Elwes played Kent Gregory based on Val Kilmer's Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. The film's success spawned the 1993 sequel Hot Shots! Part Deux that featured the returns of Sheen, Golina, and Bridges as Elwes went off to star in Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

Cryer and Sheen went to reunite and star in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men playing brothers Alan and Charlie Harper. Cryer would be the only cast member in all 262 episodes during its 12-season run, with Sheen leaving in season eight in a very public falling out with the show's co-creator Chuck Lorre. Ashton Kutcher would take over as co-lead playing Alan's roommate Walden Schmidt in the final three seasons. As "Charlie" was teased in the last season retconning his death, the result was about as dysfunctional as the Sheen-Lorre debacle would get ending with a grand piano falling on him before entering the beach house in the series finale. Spoof films aren't what they once were given the period of oversaturation, but perhaps it's time for everyone, aside from the late Bridges, to get back together again.

Just saw Top Gun: Maverick Think it's time to reunite with Sheen for Hot Shots: Part Tres — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet