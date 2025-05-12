Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina

Ballerina: Eve Meets The Baba Yaga In A New Clip

In a new clip from Ballerina, Eve meets the Baba Yaga, aka John Wick, for the first time and asks for some professional and life advice.

Article Summary New Ballerina clip showcases Eve meeting Keanu Reeves' iconic John Wick character for the first time.

The highly anticipated spin-off unfolds between John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 in the timeline.

Ballerina expands the franchise’s universe, focusing on the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

Directed by Len Wiseman, the film stars Ana de Armas and features major John Wick franchise veterans.

Considering the timeline of Ballerina, it wasn't that surprising when we found out that Keanu Reeves would be appearing as John Wick. This was between movies three and four, back when we were under the [false] impression that John was dead at the end of the fourth movie. It seemed like a good idea for the spin-off; it kept Reeves in the franchise without him needing to commit to another film. And then he committed to another film, so here we are. Either way, Eve is going head-to-head with the Baba Yaga, and Lionsgate appears to have released the first meeting between the two.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014, where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning, because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with, on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released: "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

