Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu Star Hopes To Keep Playing This Role

The Mandalorian and Grogu star Pedro Pascal says he hopes he gets "to continue playing him for as long as my body, or as many bodies as we put into the suit, can take it."

Article Summary Pedro Pascal says he hopes to keep playing Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Grogu for as long as possible.

The Mandalorian and Grogu may feel like a finale, especially with season 4 reportedly reworked into the film.

Pascal revealed the role is his longest creative relationship, making his future with The Mandalorian notable.

Questions remain about Din Djarin’s long-term future as The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters May 22, 2026.

There is a formula that television and movies usually follow. It's very common for a show to start on television and, after several seasons, make a movie as a kind of finale. Animation doesn't follow this formula, but live-action television seems to lean in more frequently. So it's not unreasonable to think that The Mandalorian and Grogu is a finale of some sort of the show following its three-season run. We know Dave Filoni has plans for a film that will wrap up everything, but this is for The Mandalorian. This film is a version of what was supposed to be season four of the show, and the marketing emphasizes that Grogu will outlive Din (Pedro Pascal) and that they need to prepare for that. It couldn't be telegraphing any harder if it tried, so it was surprising to hear from Pascal recently that he wants to play this role for as long as possible.

"I'm completely grateful. It's the longest creative relationship I've had, it's the character that I've played the longest," Pascal said at a Q&A in London (via GamesRadar+). "Hopefully, I get to continue playing him for as long as my body, or as many bodies as we put into the suit, can take it."

Pascal was reportedly surprised that the movie was a thing when it was announced, so this era of the franchise being done and him not knowing isn't out of the question. Then again, anything that even sounds like he isn't going to be around anymore could be considered some level of spoiler for The Mandalorian and Grogu, even though, again, it very much seems like they are moving toward an ending. The film is out soon, so we'll see.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!