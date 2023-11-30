Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: godzilla x king: the new empire, legendary, warner bros discovery

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – 2 More Character Posters Released

Legendary has released two more character posters for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film will be released on April 12, 2024.

Article Summary Legendary unveils two new character posters for the anticipated MonsterVerse sequel.

2024’s film landscape reshaped by strike delays, but Godzilla x Kong stands firm.

Godzilla vs. Kong's mix of success and challenges set the stage for The New Empire.

Fans in suspense as details remain scarce, with only posters and a brief summary released.

Warner Bros. Discovery might have a full slate coming out next month alone, but the studio that loves to write off entire movies for tax purposes is looking to the future. 2024 will be a strange year because of the strike delays causing studios to shift so many films around. One of the movies that didn't get that big of a shift due to the strike was Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The MonsterVerse started strong with Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island doing well at the box office and with the critics. However, the latter two entries have been running into issues. Godzilla: King of the Monsters stumbled critically and commercially, and Godzilla vs. Kong had terrible timing. The latter was in the first crop of hybrid releases during the pandemic in 2021, so it was released early when numbers were still high and went on to be massively pirated. So, that film has a massive asterisk as to whether or not you can call it a success or a failure. The real kicker for this franchise will be this new entry that will hopefully have nothing going against it but also no excuses to fall back on should things not go well at the box office or with the critics. We got our first character poster yesterday, and two more were dropped today.

At the moment, we still don't know that much about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. We have a brief summary attached to the title announcement, and now we have these posters, but that's all so far. So, kaiju fans still have a bit of waiting before we figure out exactly what is happening with this one. However, there is plenty out there for fans to enjoy, including Godzilla Minus One in theaters and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on AppleTV+.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Kaylee Hottle, and Fala Chen. It will be released on April 12, 2024.

