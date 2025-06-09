Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, Lilo & Stitch, Weekend Box Office

Ballerina Is No Match For Lilo & Stitch At Weekend Box Office

Ballerina was no match for Lilo & Stitch at the weekend box office, as the Disney film continues to dominate theaters.

Article Summary Ballerina opens below expectations at the weekend box office, earning $25 million and landing in second place.

Lilo & Stitch dominates yet again, adding $32.5 million and closing in on the $750 million domestic mark for 2025.

Poor release timing and tough competition, including Mission: Impossible, hurt Ballerina’s box office potential.

Universal’s live-action How To Train Your Dragon is poised to dethrone Disney with a massive opening next weekend.

Ballerina fell under expectations and tracking, meaning that once again, Lilo & Stitch sat atop the weekend box office. The Disney film continues to rake in the cash, adding another $32.5 million to take the top spot easily. It is just under the $750 million mark and is now second only to The Minecraft Movie, domestically and worldwide, for 2025. The only question now is if it can make it to the $1 billion mark by the end of its run. It still has a shot, but I think it will fall just short.

Ballerina Had A Bad Release Date

Ballerina, the first big spin-off from the John Wick universe, fell well short of expectations, bringing in an okay $25 million, but well below projections, and where many saw it falling at the end of the weekend. I am unsure what else Lionsgate could have done to get this one where it needed to be. Ana de Armas is a big star, the trailers were good, and Keanu Reeves was there for all of the press. Really, this should have come out in March. Nothing was in theaters before Minecraft, and it wouldn't have run into Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, which is still making money and bit into its business. Third place went to said Tom Cruise action film with $15 million, fourth place went to Karate Kid: Legends with $8 million, and rounding out the top five was Final Destination: Bloodlines, still holding on with another $6.5 million.

The weekend box office top five for June 6:

Lilo & Stitch- $32.5 million Ballerina- $25 million Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning $15 million Karate Kid: Legends- $8 million Final Destination: Bloodlines- $6.5 million

Next week, the Disney stranglehold on the box office will end, for sure, as Universal opens its live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon. This should be huge and one of the biggest openings of the year. I am going to call it at $120 million. That would more than double the opening of the highest first weekend of the three animated films, but I think the interest is there, and not one person who has seen it has a bad word to say about it.

