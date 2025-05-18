Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina

Ballerina: John Wick Visits The Ruska Roma Clip Plus A New TV Spot

See a pivotal scene from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in a new clip from Ballerina. A new TV spot was also released.

Article Summary Watch a new Ballerina clip revealing John Wick’s encounter with the Ruska Roma from a fresh perspective

Lionsgate ramps up Ballerina’s promotion with a dynamic new TV spot and unique music choices

Early box office projections place Ballerina’s opening weekend between $35-$40 million nationwide

Ballerina marks the first big screen John Wick spin-off, expanding the popular action universe

Tickets for Ballerina went on sale the other day, and the numbers are starting to roll in, which means that people are already starting to freak out. The early projections are putting the film somewhere between $35-$40 million for its opening weekend, which is significantly less than the last two John Wick movies. Anyone who tries to act like that is somehow a shocking or unexpected thing is just trying to clickbait. This movie wasn't ever going to open as big as John Wick, but that is still a solid opening.

Anyway, Lionsgate is also promoting the hell out of this, so everyone knows it's dropping next month. Most of the releases have been on X/Twitter, which has been a bit irritating, but it is what it is. The first is a clip that shows a new angle of a scene we saw in the third John Wick movie. That is the first time we met the Ruska Roma during the third film, and we see some of that scene through Eve's eyes.

We also got a new TV spot that goes along with the over vibes of the new trailer. The music is sampling Rise by Zamilska, while most of the previous marketing has been a remake of Tiny Dancer by Elton John.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014, where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning, because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with, on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne.

A brief summary has been released: "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." The John Wick universe officially expands on June 6, 2025, with the release of Ballerina. Another television show was greenlit back in August 2024, and the casting for the Caine spin-off film has started to drop. We got the confirmation of Chapter 5 and this animated feature very recently, so it's unclear how far along any of these projects actually are.

