Unplugging: Check Out This Exclusive Clip From New Eva Longoria Comedy

Unplugging is a new comedy coming to theaters this weekend and digital on-demand April 29th. It stars Eva Longoria, Matt Walsh, Keith David, Lea Thompson, Al Madrigal, and Nicole Byer as couples unplugging for the weekend to try and help their marriages. No kids, no phones, no social media, only themselves. Of course, hilarity ensues. Bleeding Cool has an exclusive clip from the film to debut down below, featuring Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh.

Unplugging Synopsis

"Think a rustic getaway with no cell service, internet or social media is a romantic way to revive your marriage and revitalize your sex life? Think again. When Jeanine (Eva Longoria) and Dan (Matt Walsh) realize the only spark in the bedroom is from the wall socket, Dan proposes a quiet, relaxing weekend in a remote mountain town as the solution to rekindle and recharge. No kids, no phones, no social media—only clean fresh air and lots of romance. But what starts as the perfect weekend getaway quickly spirals out of control with unearthly encounters, strong edibles, cranky locals, and a pesky one-eyed dog. Without GPS to guide them or social media to save them, Dan and Jeanine are forced to rediscover what truly matters—each other." Below is also the trailer for the film.

This is a pretty talented cast, and director Debra Neil-Fisher will get all they have out of them. Walsh especially has been underrated for years, and I am excited to see him take a more central role. He also co-wrote the script with Brad Morris, so you know this is also going to be pretty funny. something about unplugging from the world sounds like a fantastic idea as well. The other day, my power and internet was down for a few hours, and it felt nice to not be on and constantly be on my devices. Anyway, here is the poster as well.

Unplugging is out in theaters this Friday, and on digital streaming next week.