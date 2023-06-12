Posted in: Clip, Exclusive, Movies | Tagged: Aged, bc exclusive, clip, Harrow House Films

BC Exclusive: See A Clip From Film Aged, Out On Prime Video Thursday

BC EXCLUSIVE: Check out a clip from upcoming horror film Aged coming to Prime Video and other VOD services this Thursday.

Aged is a new film hitting Prime Video from Harrow House Films this Thursday, June 15th. It stars Morgan Boss-Maltais (Netflix's The Sleepover), Carla Kidd (Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome), and Dave McClain (Maverick Entertainment's Platinum), written and directed by Anubys Lopez. In the film, a woman working as a caregiver realizes that the old lady and the house she is taking care of have a sinister past that may put her in danger. Below you can see a BC exclusive scene from Aged.

Aged Also Hits VOD Services The Same Day

"Aged is a chilling story that will immerse audiences in a nightmarish world of suspense and terror. Set against the backdrop of a decaying old house, the movie tells the harrowing tale of a young woman who unknowingly steps into a sinister world of darkness when she takes on the role of a caregiver for an elderly woman. With each passing day, the young woman's interactions with her enigmatic employer grow more unnerving. Strange occurrences begin to unfold, challenging her perception of reality and plunging her into a nightmarish descent. Mysterious sounds, glimpses of shadowy figures, apparitions, and a pervasive sense of dread turn the once-promising job into a living nightmare." at least according to the director. Below are also the stills and the poster for the film.

I could never work as a caregiver, and this is one of the reasons why. It would be my luck that I would be assigned to someone or a house that would try to kill me. No matter; I will never be in this situation myself; way too creepy. You can see for yourself if the woman makes it out alive when Aged hits Prime Video and other VOD services this coming Thursday, June 15th.

