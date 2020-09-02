The Brutalist: Joel Edgerton Leads All-Star Cast in Immigrant Drama

Director and writer Brady Corbet has more A-list talent than you can shake a stick at, including a couple of Oscar-winners for his upcoming immigrant drama The Brutalist. Leading the way are Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard, Mark Rylance, Sebastian Stan, and Vanessa Kirby, according to Deadline Hollywood. Cotillard won Best Actress in a Leading Role in La Môme (2007), and Rylance won for Best Supporting Actor in Bridge of Spies (2015). Joining Corbet to write is his partner Mona Fastvold who has another film in The World to Come (2020) for the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

The Brutalist chronicles 30 years in the life of visionary architect László Toth (Edgerton) and his wife Erzsébet (Cotillard), who flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern America. However, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious and wealthy client (Rylance). The project is slated to get started on January 2021 and is described as an "epic saga and unconventional love story." Corbet said the film's protagonists are both Holocaust survivors and that it will shoot in English, Yiddish, Hungarian, and some Italian. Protagonist Pictures is looking to sell the film for prospective buyers at the Toronto Film Festival, while CAA Media Finance is repping U.S. rights and arranging the project's financing.

Corbet took a step back from his acting career to focus more on directing and writing with his most recent project in 2018's Vox Lux that starred Natalie Portman and Jude Law. "Amidst a revamped cycle of populism and prejudice in the 21st Century, The Brutalist is a film which celebrates the triumphs of the most daring and accomplished visionaries; our ancestors," he said. "It is the project which is so far the closest to my heart and family history. I so look forward to reuniting with many of our closest collaborators, as well as some exciting new ones, to realize what we all anticipate to be a vital and urgent motion picture". The Brutalist reunites Corbet with Vox Lux stars Raffey Cassidy and Stacy Martin. The film also stars Isaach De Bankolé and Alessandro Nivola.