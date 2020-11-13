Bill & Ted: Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Celebrate World Kindness Day

In case you didn't know what today is, Bill & Ted: Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, and Alex Winter took the time to remind fans it's World Kindness Day. The recorded PSA shows the two stars via video conference to share their message of unity. The two spoke to fans following their respective introductions. "Remember, you can be kind today," Reeves said with the typical Ted "Theodore" Logan hand gesturing. "You can be kind tomorrow. You can be kind the day after tomorrow. In fact, you could be kind of any time." Winter closed, starting the duo's signature message, "And remember to be excellent to each other." "And party on," Reeves, who shaved his head likely for Matrix 4, added. The clip closed with Winter's introduction of fan contributions doing their best Bill & Ted impressions. Face the Music became a success with critics and audiences alike in the limited 2020 film season with its simultaneous release to theatres and PVOD. The film became the fifth most popular PVOD title during the pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bill & Ted: Face the Music Synopsis and Production Details

Directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) and written by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, Bill & Ted: Face the Music follows the duo who look for the song they wrote that brings the world together. Helping them are their daughters, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, who are out to try to assemble history's greatest band. It also stars Holland Taylor, Kristen Schaal, Kid Cudi, William Sadler, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mayes, and Hal Landon, Jr. The film is available on digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD.