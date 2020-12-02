Bill & Ted: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter Discuss How They Bonded, Fame

Fictional and real-life best friends Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter opened up about how their relationship endured for over 30 years from the audition process of the first Bill & Ted film in Excellent Adventure (1989) to the recent Face the Music (2020). To promote the film on Blu-Ray and DVD, the pair appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share stories about finally making it because of the movie, the adventures of the fame attached to being involved with the franchise, and the things they did to prepare for the third film after a 29-year hiatus since Bogus Journey (1991).

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's "Bill & Ted" Memories

Winter reflected on getting to project finally off the ground up until he and Reeves would get back into character and perform the voices. "The writers [Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson]were looking at us like, are they going to do it?" he laughed. The actor and director bonded with his co-star Reeves despite not thinking they'll get the part. "We became friends over the arduous audition circuit," Winter continued. Host Jimmy Fallon revealed he disliked auditions and came to reveal some Bill & Ted paraphernalia himself including their cinnamon-flavored breakfast cereal. The pair jokingly warned him not to eat the vintage cereal. Winter mentioned at the time of the first film's release, neither he nor Reeves were informed by Orion Pictures or MGM of branded items and recalls finding Bill & Ted-themed grocery items. When the subject shifted to the Grammy Award-nomination for Face the Music's soundtrack, the attention focused on Reeves going above and beyond learning multiple instruments during their musical performance at a wedding. "Keanu actually learned every instrument he played, which was hilarious," said Winter, with Reeves adding that he learned one note of all of them. The Matrix star played the theremin, bagpipes, trumpet, and other percussion instruments. Winter throat-chanted. Bill & Ted Face the Music is available on home media.