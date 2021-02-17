Black Adam: Marwan Kenzari in Talks to Join the Cast in Unknown Role

The cast of Black Adam is potentially gaining another very promising actor. Black Adam is one of those DC projects that has been in the works for years, with star Dwayne Johnson taking on the role as early as 2014. There wasn't a lot of movement on the project until 2017, when they finally got a scriptwriter, but things didn't really get moving until they brought on director Jaume Collet-Serra. From there, it looked like things were going to get moving, and the movie was given a late 2021 release date. However, COVID-19 came along and kind of ruined everything. The movie was supposed to start production last August, but that didn't happen for COVID reasons, and the movie was removed from the schedule. That doesn't mean it isn't happening, as they have been adding people to the cast, including Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. At the moment, we're still waiting on Doctor Fate casting and any hunts about who the villain is going to be. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marwan Kenzari is in talks to join the cast of Black Adam in an unknown role.

Kenzari has really broken out in the last year and a half or so in the states. He played Jafar in the live-action remake of Aladdin for Disney, which grossed over a billion dollars at the box office, and was one of the scene-stealers in The Old Guard for Netflix over the summer. The Old Guard was one of Netflix's most viewed movies of 2020 and was in the top 10 of streaming movies for 2020. Jumping into the DC Universe would really catapult Kenzari to another level of stardom. Personally, this writer just hopes this cast doesn't get in the way of The Old Guard sequel. Black Adam is reportedly looking to start filming in April so this casting and more should be confirmed sooner rather than later.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell. It currently doesn't have a release date.