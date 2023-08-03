Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

3 New Posters Released For Blue Beetle As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Blue Beetle are officially on sale, and that means we have some new posters floating around. The film will be released on August 18th.

To say that DC hasn't exactly been killing it with its releases this year might be an understatement. Shazam! Fury of the Gods might have underperformed critically and commercially, but The Flash was a near disaster for nearly everyone involved. At the time of writing, DC has two more chances to come out on top when it comes to their DC movies. However, there is a good chance that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will get delayed due to the ongoing strikes; Blue Beetle is still set to come out, and tickets are on sale. This film looks like it has the loosest connections to the previous version of the DC universe, so it won't have all of that dragging it down. The trailers are promising, as is the cast, and that "Batman is a fascist" line will never not be fantastic. It's a shame that studios like Warner Bros. have made the decision not to pay writers and actors livable wages so we could hear from those involved with Blue Beetle talking about being involved with this project–but what do we know. Several new posters have been released, and the release date continues to creep ever closer, so we'll have to see how this one ends up panning out.

Blue Beetle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only in Theaters August 18 From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film Blue Beetle, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"). Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, Blue Beetle soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

