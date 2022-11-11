Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Scores $28 Million On Thursday

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to the races at the box office. The sequel scored $28 million on Thursday, right smack in the middle of most MCU preview grosses. That puts it in third for the year behind Doctor Strange and Thor, but is $3 million more than the first Black Panther film. There was never a question about this film being a box office juggernaut, the question was always just how high it could get. Many were predicting between the $175-200 million range. The first scored $203 million on its way to becoming one of the top ten grossing films of all time.

Black Panther Races Out Of The Gates

"In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore."

I have not seen this one yet, but I cannot wait to. I have heard some mixed things, and most have agreed that it is a bit too long, but that Namor is amazing, and the emotionally charged scenes are great. We shall see, I guess. Did you see it last night? What did you think?