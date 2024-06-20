Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: blade

Blade: Some Possible Story Details, Loses Yet Another Cast Member

Blade is truly in its development hell era, but we have some possible story details and confirmation that they have lost another cast member.

Oh, Blade. Back in the day, the joke was that Deadpool was the Marvel movie that no one thought would ever get made, and no one thought was real until the credits finally rolled. Well, it appears we have another superhero movie that is well into its development hell era, and it might be one of the most baffling ones. Blade is a pretty easy concept to wrap your head around, but the original film helped kick off the superhero boom we live in now. If audiences of 1998 could wrap their heads around it, why are they having so much trouble? The Hollywood Reporter is trying to figure that out, and along the way, they have managed to get some story details from previous scripts and the one that could be in the running to maybe get off the ground.

Blade almost got off the ground last year, but like many other projects, it was stalled by the writer's and actors' strikes, respectively. However, as the source for THR notes, unlike other projects that just picked up where they left off when the strikes ended, they reportedly "instead let most of its actors go," including someone we already knew about, Aaron Pierre, but the article also confirms that the film has also lost Delroy Lindo as well. At the moment, we have Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth still attached to the projects, but who knows how much longer that will last?

Some plot details we learned are that a previous version of the film would have been a period piece that took place in the 1920s. It would feature Goth "as a vampire villain named Lilith who wanted the blood of Blade's daughter." The nice thing about immortal characters like Blade is that you can set them in whatever time period you want, and it doesn't matter, unlike a character that ages. The latest version of the script is reportedly set in the present day, but there aren't any other details at the moment. There is a lot of "frustration" around with people across the board. The report says Marvel has given Ali a lot of control of the project and that he hand-picked Yann Demange, who left the project last week. In the same week, Ali's attorney made headlines when she expressed how baffling it was that they still hadn't shot a film when the deal was inked in 2019.

As for Goth, her star only continues to grow, and if MaXXXine does well this summer, they could lose her to something that actually has some movement behind it. Blade still has a release date at the time of writing, but that will probably change very soon. The production is a mess, and not only that, but it's also a high-profile mess where the previous star has started taking cheap shots at the production issues. That kind of bad press is hard to shake off, no matter how cool Ali killing a bunch of vampires with a sword would look.

