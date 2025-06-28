Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – New TV Spot Released

Marvel Studios released the first of what will likely be many TV spots in the lead-up to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released on July 25, 2025.

Article Summary Marvel Studios has dropped the first TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps ahead of its 2025 release.

New footage reveals more of the group’s character dynamics, with minimal plot spoilers shown.

The TV spot arrives following the final trailer and marks the start of Marvel’s big promo push.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to debut in theaters on July 25, 2025.

We told you this was going to happen. Once the final trailer for a Marvel movie is released, they start dropping a million TV spots with lots of new footage. For a company that likes to talk about spoiler snipers, this is the time when they tend to spoil their own movies. So if you don't want to know anything more about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we'd say it's probably a good idea to avoid the TV spots going forward. This one has some new footage, but it seems to be mostly character-dynamic-focused, which, in terms of the footage they could drop, is about as spoiler-free as you can get.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

