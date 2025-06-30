Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary: First Trailer And New Poster Released

Amazon MGM Studios has released the official trailer and a new poster for Project Hail Mary, which will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

The trailer reveals a major plot point, so viewers who dislike spoilers may want to approach with caution.

Project Hail Mary is expected to headline Amazon MGM Studios' major push into theatrical releases in 2026.

The film adapts Andy Weir’s bestselling novel, following the success of his previous book-to-film adaptations.

The first official trailer and a new poster for Project Hail Mary are officially here. It looks similar, if not the same, as the trailer we saw back in April for CinemaCon. There is one thing you should know: it gives away a pretty major plot point, so if you already know you're interested in seeing this film when it is released in March, maybe skip any of the marketing. It makes sense why they gave away said plot point, but it's still one of those things that would work better if you didn't see it coming. 2026 is the year that Amazon MGM Studios is going to really step into the distribution race and prove that the merger didn't mean the death of MGM theatrical releases. Project Hail Mary will be one of the big ones, and expect to see this film get a massive marketing push before it arrives in theaters early next year. The last time someone adapted an Andy Weir book, it went really well for everyone involved, so it's time to see if we can pull it off again.

Project Hail Mary: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary, directed by Drew Goddard, stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

