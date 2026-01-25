Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, Criterion Collection, jurassic park, Street Trash

Blu-ray On My Mind: New Criterion Titles & Tons Of Sales

This week's Blu-ray news column includes the new list of Criterion releases, Jurassic reissues, cult classics, and sale pickups!

Article Summary New Criterion Collection April releases feature Gilda, Life of Brian, and John Singleton’s Hood Trilogy set

Jurassic Park 4K reissues, The Doors Steelbook, and Bulletproof 4K mark major Blu-ray upgrades

Horror favorite Street Trash hits 4K with bonus features; Imprint Films announces diverse March slate

Arrow Video and Amazon Blu-ray sales score collector favorites like Trick r Treat and Godzilla Minus One

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unerathing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News

-Criterion has revealed their line-up of releases for April, and there are some heavy-hitters on the list. Gilda (1946), Point Blank (1967), Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979), Trouble in Paradise (1932), Resurrection (2025), Eclipse Series 48: Kinuyo Tanaka Directs (1953-1962), and John Singleton's Hood Trilogy (1991-2001). That Singleton trilogy set is going to be a canidate for release of the year for sure.

-The Doors is getting a new 4k Blu-ray Steelbook edition on February 17.

-Alliance Entertainment has partnered up with Amazon MGM Studios to release catalog and new titles for 4k and Blu-ray releases. "Under the agreement, Alliance will bring new releases such as Fallout Season 2 and Mercy to market, alongside revitalized catalog programs and expanded 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray assortments. The agreement spans globally recognized franchises such as James Bond and Rocky, as well as acclaimed classics including The Silence of the Lambs and Legally Blonde, ensuring continued availability across major retail and direct-to-consumer channels." Releasing Mercy feels more like a threat than anything, but I am happy that they are committed to physical media for the foreseeable future. This feels like a much better decision than buying Diamond Comics Distributors.

-Universal will release upgraded 4k versions of Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), and Jurassic World (2015), all now featuring new Dolby Vision grading and Dolby Atmos audio tracks. The new, single-packed versions will be released on March 17.

-Horror cult classic Street Trash (1987) is getting a new 4k release from British company Lightbulb Distribution. It will hit the market on April 27. Here are the release contents:

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Brand-New Bonus Material: From Spookies to Street Trash – an interview with Street Trash producer Frank M. Farel discussing working on both his cult 80s horror films.

From Ooze to Booze – a video essay by Darrell Buxton looking at the history of the body melt movies.

Melting in The Streets: The Legacy of Street Trash – a feature length documentary by Jason Impey, looking at the making and impact of Street Trash featuring interviews with cast, crew, film historians, critics & academics.

Nightman Meltdown (with newly recorded introduction) – a short film inspired by Street Trash directed by Kieran Johnston & Jason Impey.

Audio Commentary – with Andrew Marshall-Roberts (podcaster at The Nasty Pasty)

Audio Commentary – with James Simpson (author Video Nasty Mayhem) & Jason Impey (filmmaker & documentarian)

Meltdown Memoirs – a feature length making of documentary

Deleted Scenes

Original 16mm Short Film

Trailer

Exclusive Artwork and Inserts

Brand-new exclusive artwork and inserts designed by illustrator Graham Humphreys housed in a VHS box

Collector's Edition VHS Box Contains: Five Character Art Cards, A Laminated Beer Mat and An A3 Poster

-Kino Lorber is prepping a 4k Blu-ray release of Bulletproof (1996) starring Adam Sandler and Damon Wayans. The underrated action comedy is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will be released later this year.

-Finally, Imprint Films has revealed their March releases, including: Some Girls Do (1969), Maroc 7 (1967), Hot Enough for June (1964), Three Into Two Won't Go (1969), Another Time, Another Place (1958), and Up the Junction (1968).

Pick-Ups Of The Week

No reviews this week as the weather and health issues got in the way, but I did manage to pick up quite a few new titles for the collection, thanks to the Arrow Video sale at Barnes & Noble and the Amazon 3 for $33 sales. From Arrow, I snagged the Steelbook for Trick r Treat, and two more classics: Witness and An American Werewolf in London. On Amazon, I managed to grab James Gunn's Superman, Godzilla Minus One, The Shining, The Thing, The Town, and Nosferatu. There were so many choices in that sale, and they kept adding titles as others would sell out, but I am happy with what I was able to grab. We shall see what we can snag for next week.

