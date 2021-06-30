The Exorcist Sequel Will Follow the Steps of Blumhouse's Halloween

Whether or not you are a fan of the horror genre, you likely know about the 1973 film The Exorcist, and decades later, a sequel is officially on the way.

The first film has been said to be a nightmare-inducing experience for audiences, becoming an inspiration for exorcism or possession movies ever since. Spanning over five previous films, the magic of The Exorcist has been a part of mainstream media for so long that the eventual return of the property felt inevitable. In 2020, we learned that Morgan Creek Entertainment and Blumhouse Productions would revive the horror film, not with a reboot, but with a direct sequel that will disregard prior installments. After the massive support that went towards Blumhouse's similar approach with the Halloween franchise, it seemed to have some legitimacy behind the idea. It even has David Gordon Green possibly attached to direct (much like Halloween as well).

In a new interview with Jason Blum, the horror genius dropped a few hints about what's to come for the future of The Exorcist, explaining, "I want to make a movie that works for both [audiences]. I want to make a movie for people that know and love the first Exorcist and are furious that we're doing this but somehow drag themselves to the theater. I want them to come out happy. And I want to make a movie that people who've never heard of The Exorcist really enjoy. I think David did that with Halloween. I think he'll do that with The Exorcist also."

Obviously, even if people haven't seen the original film, it will have a built-in awareness surrounding the title, much like Halloween – but with a very different stylization. Clearly, the demonic possession of a child and a tireless slasher villain isn't the same, so it'll be interesting to see a film with the potential to emulate its peers, such as Paranormal Activity, Halloween, and The Exorcist all in one.

With The Exorcist sequel becoming a reality, what would you like to see in the film's follow-up?