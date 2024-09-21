Posted in: Horror, Interview, Movies | Tagged: exclusive, horror, interview, Jessica Belkin, Last Straw, SHOUT! Studios

Last Straw Star Jessica Belkin on Embracing Her Horror Evolution

Jessica Belkin (American Horror Story) spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest horror thriller in Shout! Studios' Last Straw.

Article Summary Jessica Belkin discusses her transition from child star to horror lead in Shout! Studios' "Last Straw."

Belkin shares insights into her character Nancy, a tough waitress in a rural diner under siege.

The actress highlights the unique challenges and fresh twists of returning to horror as an adult.

Belkin praises the close-knit set, led by director Alan Scott Neal and writer Taylor Sardoni.

Jessica Belkin has come a long way since she emerged as a child star, breaking out in 2010 at eight years old, appearing in three films and the Julia Louis-Dreyfus CBS sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine. The actress landed several high-profile projects even if she didn't get credit in them, including Paramount's Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), DreamWorks' Rise of the Guardians (2012), ABC's Modern Family, and that's just her first three years. She would go on to appear in several shorts, TV, and film, landing some big franchises like Freeform's Pretty Little Liars, FX's American Horror Story, and Hulu's The Orville. As the young actress takes on more older roles, her latest challenge is Shout! Studios horror thriller Last Straw, playing Nancy, a young waitress working the overnight shift alone at a rural roadside diner, finds herself in a fight for her life when she's terrorized by a group of masked assailants. With no one to turn to, she will do everything she can to survive the night, even if it means striking back. She spoke with Bleeding Cool about embracing the darker nature of horror, working with director Alan Scott Neal and writer Taylor Sardoni, what her most physically demanding scenes were, and her next goals within the horror genre.

Last Straw Star Jessica Belkin on Embracing Film's Dark Survival Nature

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Last Straw?'

It came to me as an audition, and I loved the tone of the story. My character, Nancy's sarcastic voice and behavior were fun; she would say many things I wish I could say. She has a sharp tongue and a smart mouth. I wanted to explore more of her story. Once I got the script, I realized I was part of a much bigger story, and crazy things were about to happen.

How do you compare a project like this to your other work?

I don't think I can. It's so different, and it was my first step back into horror as an adult because I had done horror previously in my career when I was 13 or 14 and still in my teens. Stepping back into it didn't feel like your average horror movie. There are a lot of twists, turns, and surprises, and it still feels new and fresh.

What do you enjoy about working in the horror genre?

I enjoy the freedom to explore what gets my character riled up, scared, and her heart rate up. I also enjoy the production of horror, which has so many fun props, gags, bending knives, and a jury rig of a blood squirt out of the neck. Watching and being part of something so gory that seems so realistic is fun.

How do you describe the set that Alan Scott Neal ran?

Alan did such a great job making us feel like a family. We were a close, tight, numbered group on set—a few people. We didn't need a lot to make this movie, just clear communication. He did a great job with the remarkable DP/cinematographer Andrey Nikolaev. He had a great eye for lighting, and the combination of them and our writer, Taylor Sardoni, was magic.

What was the most challenging part of production, or was there a scene that stood out that was more demanding of you than expected?

There are a couple for sure. I don't want to spoil anything, but let's start with the beginning half, with me having to do the bike riding scene with Bobby (Joji Otani-Hansen) on the back, which physically took a lot. We had to practice multiple times because we were trying to decide whether we were doing it the traditional way, where he would drive, and I'd be in the back. I was determined to get this shot, so that took a lot. Toward the end, there were many physical and emotional things I had to bring myself to, and it took a lot. Everyone gave me a moment whenever I needed it, and I was super grateful and felt super safe.

Are there any other genres or horror subgenres you hope to do in the future?

I would love to do a horror like Jordan Peele style or something more psychological, and I would love to explore more horror niches.

Last Straw, which also stars Taylor Kowalski and Jeremy Sisto, is available in select theaters, digital, and on-demand.

