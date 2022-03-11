Bob Odenkirk Gives Another Update On Nobody 2

Did you guys see Nobody last year? It came out in that semi-weird time just as we were all starting to get our COVID shots, and it looked like things might be semi-normal again soon [spoiler alert: they weren't]. It wasn't exactly a massive box office hit as it brought in just under $56 million worldwide. However, with a modest budget of $16 million and a marketing budget that didn't seem to break the bank, there is an excellent chance that Universal made some money on this one. We learned back in June of 2021 that a sequel was being worked on but not greenlit yet, but it seems like everyone is interested. Star Bob Odenkirk was speaking to Variety, and they asked about the potential Nobody 2.

"We're working on it right now and making Nobody 2 something that happens. Everyone's into it and wants it to happen and that includes Universal and everybody. I think it can happen."

When asked if they were at the script phase yet, Odenkirk said he couldn't say. So it sounds like they haven't greenlit anything yet, but that Universal and everyone else seems keen to make it happen. We have to wonder if it's just a matter of sorting out schedules, dotting the I's, and crossing the T's on some contracts. The critical reception for Nobody was pretty positive overall. It's one of those movies that has been slowly accumulated a devoted but small fanbase much in the same way that Derek Kolstad's previous creation John Wick did. While Nobody was missing some of the worldbuilding that took John Wick from "good" to "great," they could absolutely take it up a level in Nobody 2. Make it happen, Universal.

Summary: Sometimes the man you don't notice is the most dangerous of all. Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Alexey Serebryakov, Amazon's McMafia)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller, stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksey Serebryakov, and Christopher Lloyd. It was released on April 2, 2021. It is currently available to stream on HBO Max.