xXx: Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment

One of the stars of xXx: Return of Xander Cage reveals that there haven't been any major updates on the status of the next film.

The xXx franchise, with its high-octane action, has been on pause since 2017's Return of Xander Cage.

Vin Diesel's comeback in xXx: Return of Xander Cage grossed $346M, proving continuing interest in the series.

The franchise's loyal fanbase keeps hope alive for another installment, despite current uncertainties.

The xXx franchise, known for its over-the-top action and adrenaline-pumping sequences, has been on hiatus for over seven years since the release of xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. Since then, longtime fans have eagerly awaited news about the next installment, but recent comments from franchise star Ruby Rose have cast doubt on its immediate future.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Rose revealed that she hasn't heard anything about the status of the next xXx movie, telling the site, "I haven't heard anything. I haven't heard anything since 1974 [laughs]. No, I don't know. I would hope so because I would love to work with that cast and crew again. [They're] incredible people. I think Vin's busy doing lots of Fast and The Furious 312 and I don't know, but that would be, that was another really fun mission movie."

History of the xXx Franchise

The xXx franchise began in 2002 with the release of the first film, xXx, directed by Rob Cohen and starring Vin Diesel as Xander Cage, an extreme sports athlete recruited by the NSA for a dangerous mission. The film was a commercial success, grossing over $277 million worldwide and establishing Diesel as an action star. The sequel, xXx: State of the Union, released in 2005, featured Ice Cube as the new lead but did not perform as well at the box office.

In 2017, Diesel returned to the franchise with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which aimed to revive the series with its signature blend of action and adventure. Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed $346 million globally, indicating there was still interest in the franchise. Rose's character, Adele Wolff, was also introduced in this installment, who would presumably return if the franchise moved forward.

Despite the uncertainties, the xXx franchise still has its loyal following, manifesting that the series will eventually continue. Until then, at least there are a few films that its audiences can revisit!

