Sacha Baron Cohen is still able to up the ante in his mockumentary-style antics in the upcoming Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The original title was changed from Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. The guerrilla marketing came courtesy of Amazon, which withheld the title up to the month of release, which coincidentally enough in time for the 2020 election. The trailer begins with Borat (Cohen) coming back to America, particularly in a red state where he's finding harder to avoid crowd recognition as local townsfolk start to greet him.

From there, we see a few snippets of the Kazakhstan figure in more public places like a costume shop, which offers a foreshadowing to the trailer's conclusion. He also brings his "daughter" along getting pulled over by police while she's sitting in a lawn chair strapped on top of a truck while he's driving. There's also a clothing scene where the daughter puts on the transparent covering instead of the clothes inside to the clerk's dismay. While on the street, Borat asks a local if he can stay with them and "learns" the etiquette of living during the pandemic. The trailer ends with the daughter at one point dying her hair blonde, Borat dressing up as Donald Trump with her draped over his shoulder and walking in on Vice President Mike Pence, who's delivering a speech as he "asks" where to take her. Originally conceived as a character on Da Ali G Show on HBO, Cohen struck "great success" with the 2006 film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which was directed by Larry Charles and made over $262 million at the box office. The actor followed the film with Brüno in 2009, based on his gay European reporter persona from the same variety series pulling similar stunts. Borat 2 premieres on Amazon on October 23. He can also be seen in the upcoming Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7 on October 16.