Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Joins the Cast of Dungeons & Dragons

We got another casting addition to Dungeons & Dragons, and they managed to snag someone who could be a major rising star. Dungeons & Dragons is one of those forever in development projects, but they finally managed to get some traction going in the last six months or so. We have directors with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley from the fantastically underrated Game Night, and they are also working on the script. Chris Pine came on next as he cements himself as someone who just wants to be in all of the nerd properties, and we love him for it. Next, we got Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith earlier this month, and now, according to Deadline, Regé-Jean Page from Netflix's Bridgerton has also joined the cast.

At the moment, we don't have any further details about Dungeons & Dragons. Is this going to go the Jumanji role and make the game part of the story? Is this going to be a high fantasy movie played completely straight? Is there going to be a gelatinous cube? These are the important questions that are going to come up as this movie moves into production. More casting announcements likely means that they are much closer to starting production than we all initially thought. There hasn't been any sort of release date announcement, though, but that might come later this year once it becomes apparent whether or not the 2021 movie season is going to happen. If this was any other year, I'd say a full cast announcement with maybe an early teaser trailer and some concept art would be a good Hall H addition but let's be honest; conventions aren't returning this year no matter how much we might want them to.