Bullet Train Trailer Debuts Wild Action Starring Brad Pitt

Bullet Train is a new action-thriller starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Zazie Beetz, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, and more. The film is directed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, who used to be Brad Pitt's stunt double, from a script by Zak Olkewicz. I must admit that the concept has me hooked- who doesn't want to watch a bunch of assassins all going at each other on a train? See the action-packed trailer down below.

Bullet Train Synopsis

"An original movie event, the film is a fun, delirious action-thriller," reads the synopsis. "Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan. Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a screenplay written by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street), based on Isaka Kotaro's Japanese novel titled Maria Beetle. Produced by Leitch and Kelly McCormick through their company 87North along with Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick. Executive producers are Kotaro's Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma, with Brittany Morrissey executive overseeing the film for Sony Pictures."

Obviously, there are other people in this film than who is listed up there, and I am sure there are more cameos as well. Also, this just feels like a Sony movie, doesn't it? I can't explain it, but the tone and even the font on the poster up there just screams Sony. Anyway, this looks like it could either be really entertaining or really generic, with no in-between at all. Pitt has not been in a big action blockbuster like this in a while, and this may be the film that convinced Sony to cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven. We shall see when Bullet Train opens only in theaters on July 15th.