Captain America: Brave New World: TV Spot Teases Adamantium Importance

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World which teases the importance of adamantium in the MCU going forward.

Article Summary Marvel drops a new TV spot for "Captain America: Brave New World" highlighting the role of adamantium.

The teaser hints at geopolitical struggles over natural resources as a central theme in the film.

Anthony Mackie's Captain America faces an international crisis involving Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford.

Fans eagerly anticipate first reactions, which could significantly impact upcoming marketing efforts.

The first reactions for Captain America: Brave New World drop tomorrow, and those reactions will likely be a large factor in how the next couple of days of marketing are received. We got another long TV spot today, this time showing an all too familiar prison to people who have been watching a lot of Marvel movies for a while. It also teased the importance of "adamantium." It's almost like the race for control over natural resources and how that impacts geopolitical relationships are a theme this movie is looking to explore because that's not a thing that happens in real life. Or maybe it's just a silly comic book movie.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

