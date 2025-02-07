Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers, captain america, captain america: brave new world, film, Marvel Studios, mcu

Anthony Mackie on Avengers Films and Captain America Longevity

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie on what the next Avengers films should avoid and how long he's sticking around.

Article Summary Anthony Mackie talks Captain America's MCU future and the pressure of new Avengers films.

Mackie shares what Avengers films should avoid: no Infinity War or Endgame rehashes.

Expected to remain in MCU for 10 years, Mackie plans diverse Captain America appearances.

New Captain America: Brave New World sees Sam Wilson tackle global challenges.

As expected, Marvel fans are counting the days until the next chapter of the Avengers films, even if there's plenty of content to enjoy until then. And now, the actor who has finally stepped into the role of Captain America is addressing the mounting pressure for the next Avengers films to live up to their record-breaking predecessors—as well as how long we can expect him to stay attached to the role and the MCU.

While speaking to Esquire about whether it's possible to outdo the previous Avengers films, star Anthony Mackie tells the outlet, "What you don't want is [Avengers: Infinity War] and [Avengers: Endgame 2.0]. The Russos, they're so smart, and they have such a hold on this universe and the history and the comic books that I know they have an idea. I mean, they better have an idea. I don't know how you put all those people onscreen together and make it work." When addressing his expected timeline with the MCU, he adds, "I give [myself] a solid ten years. You have the two Avengers movies, you have hopefully another Captain America, and then random plug-and-plays: Oh, Spider-Man! Oh, Fantastic Four! What are you doing here? But you never know. I mean, I don't want to be a sixty-year-old Captain America."

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The film stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!