Captain Marvel is Back With Deluxe Good Smile Re-Release

Fans of Captain Marvel have lucked out as Good Smile Company has re-released Carol Danvers. They have quite the massive collection of Marvel Nendoroid figures and she is back and packed for some cosmic action. We recently saw some new additions to their Avengers: Endgame line with Star-Lord and Doctor Strange, but then it is Carol's solo release that is back once again. The Captain Marvel Nendoroid is highly detailed and fully articulated. She will be packed with plenty of deluxe accessories like before including two face flames, one standard and one cosmic, and a masked head swappable head. She will also be getting an interchangeable chest piece to have her wear her avatar jacket just like the film. Carol will also get some interchangeable hands and some accessories like cosmic powers, pager, and her new cat friend Goose.

The Captain Marvel film was a different rake than her comic book counterpart. Carol is more loving and a gal pal in the Marvel Universe with the Marvel Studios showed her more cold. I really think it had to do with the way the story played out and if it was more linear than we would be more attached to her. However, the suit and her powers are badass no matter what and this figure does hr justice. From Goose to the Cosmos eyes this is one figure, Captain Marvel fans will not want to miss this figure (again). The Captain Marvel Hero's Edition Nendoroid Deluxe Figure from Good Smile Company is priced at roughly $80. Pre-orders are live and fans can find her located here. Pre-orders will stay open until September 2, 2020, and it is set to release in February 2021.

"The DX Nendoroid of MARVEL's Captain Marvel is coming back for a rerelease! The fully articulated Nendoroid action figure features an interchangeable masked head part. Effect parts can be attached to both hands to recreate scenes from the movie. Additionally, the Transmitter Pager is included! The scene of Captain Marvel passing off the pager can be recreated using the included special hand parts."

"An interchangeable face plate featuring Captain Marvel's expression from when she unlocks her true power is also included, allowing you recreate a wide variety of combat scenes! An interchangeable torso part of her wearing her jacket is also included. Finally, Goose is included as an optional part to display by her side! Be sure to add her to your collection!"