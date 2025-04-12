Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: channing tatum, film, gambit, Marvel Studios, mcu

Channing Tatum Discusses His Avengers: Doomsday Casting

Channing Tatum reveals that he wasn't told that he would actually return as Gambit in Marvel Studios' film Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary Channing Tatum hints at mystery role in Avengers: Doomsday, sparking fan speculation.

Tatum's return as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine excites MCU fans.

Tatum reveals he's only guaranteed a chair, fueling character rumors.

Multiverse chaos: Tatum could reprise Gambit or play a new character.

Channing Tatum's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Avengers: Doomsday has fans buzzing with excitement—and now, courtesy of the actor, a necessary layer of confusion. Tatum, who finally brought his long-cherished dream of playing Gambit to life in Deadpool & Wolverine, recently spoke to Extra at CinemaCon 2025, dropping a cryptic hint about his involvement in the upcoming Phase 6 blockbuster. Naturally, his comments have since sparked speculation about whether he'll reprise the card-slinging mutant or step into an entirely new role. Because with Marvel, you never really know!

Channing Tatum Plays Coy About His Character in Avengers: Doomsday

"Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair," Tatum said. "They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name; it wasn't exactly Gambit. So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no's, and I've only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that's where I'm at." The actor probably has more awareness about his role now that the film is heading into production (obviously), but it has caused us to slightly ponder what other characters he could tackle if he's not a (very different) version of the Gambit we witnessed in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Tatum's Gambit debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine as a nod to a scrapped solo film that had languished in development hell for years before Disney acquired Fox. His charismatic performance, complete with a thick Cajun accent and kinetic card tricks, won over audiences, leading many to assume that Tatum's return in Avengers: Doomsday would feature another outing for this version of Remy LeBeau. The film's cast announcement, which included Tatum alongside X-Men veterans like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, only fueled that expectation. But his Extra interview suggests things might not be so straightforward. Which, if we're being honest, is the exact kind of answer a studio loves.

That being said, the MCU's multiverse opens a world of possibilities where actors can reprise familiar roles or take on new ones. Elizabeth Olsen remains Wanda Maximoff across projects, her Scarlet Witch a constant thread. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr., once the iconic Iron Man, now pivots to the villainous Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Could Tatum follow suit, trading Gambit's iconic personality for another character entirely?

With Avengers: Doomsday set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, Tatum's role remains one of the MCU's more tantalizing mysteries.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!