Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Are "A New Beginning"

The Russo Brothers say Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are "a new beginning. We told an ending story [with Endgame]; now we're going to tell a beginning story."

Article Summary Russo Brothers return for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, promising a "new beginning" for the franchise.

Joe Russo reveals these films aim to reignite theater excitement post-pandemic with fresh stories.

Anthony Russo explains their return: a creative idea inspired them despite previous MCU uncertainty.

Reports suggest a safe nostalgia play with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans returning to roles.

Production for the next two Avengers movies will be starting sooner rather than later. Now that directors Anthony and Joe Russo have finished promoting their latest film on Netflix, The Electric State, people are starting to talk to them about the next two films. When it was announced that they were returning last year, it was somehow incredibly surprising and wholly expected. It was the safest option for the studio, which hasn't been hitting any solid home runs since the pandemic. There are a lot of expectations for this film, with Joe Russo saying to the Brazilian outlet Omelete, "Can it have the same level of energy around it? Can it pull people back into the theaters the same way?" No one will know for sure until next summer, but people are watching Avengers: Doomsday like hawks. Joe Russo also explained how these two films differ from the last time they were in the Marvel Universe and how their five-year break to work on other projects helped.

"What's compelling about these new Avengers movies is that they're a new beginning. We told an ending story [with Endgame], now we're going to tell a beginning story. … I think we needed that time and perspective to figure out where it's going to go next, and the only thing that brought us back was the right story," Joe Russo explained.

The Russo Brothers kept saying over and over again during the press tours for Avengers: Endgame that they were done with Marvel movies, so, of course, people are a little confused as to why the duo is returning for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. There's the cynical way of looking at things [everyone has a price], which was probably a deciding factor. However, Anthony Russo explained that they were so adamant they weren't returning because they couldn't see a path forward at Marvel at the time.

"Really, what it was that we didn't know what our road forward in the MCU was after we'd finished Endgame, we weren't sure what it was," Anthony Russo replied. "And what happened was a creative idea, a creative idea to us, and that ended up feeling like the right idea so that motivated us to do it again. I will say we feel like we have something fresh, we feel like we have a story that's important to be told, an amazing group of collaborators again, some old and some new, and we're just very excited. It's a difficult movie; there's a lot of expectations on it because, again, Endgame was that moment; it was 2019, before the pandemic, before that changed theater going, so we know there's a lot riding on for people, for us, fans, movie-goers, what could this mean, what could this be?"

There is a lot of riding on these films, and Avengers: Doomsday might be on some absolutely buckwild takes where people are back to saying things like "$700 million at the worldwide box office is underperforming or a flop." We're getting the Russo Brothers back at Marvel Studios. Are they bringing back the box office brain rot of 2018/2019 with them? Let's hope not.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on and they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time. In December 2024, it was announced that Chris Evans would reportedly have some sort of role in the film as well, but it was unclear what kind of role he would have. A few days later, it was also reported that Hayley Atwell was in talks to return. Avengers: Doomsday is set to start production this spring and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on May 7, 2027.

