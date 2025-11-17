Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, channing tatum, Marvel Studios, mcu

Channing Tatum Discusses the Massive Scale of Avengers: Doomsday

Channing Tatum opens up about returning to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, calling the upcoming Marvel epic the biggest movie of next year.

Channing Tatum is not done with the Marvel universe just yet. After (finally) getting to play Gambit in the hit 2024 film Deadpool and Wolverine, the actor is suiting up again for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel's next giant crossover that brings the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men into the same fight against longtime Marvel villain Doctor Doom.

Now, in a new chat with Deadline, Tatum talked about the scale of the film and how wild the upcoming MCU event feels from the inside. "Look, everyone in the world is going to see this movie," the actor said, noting that Marvel keeps trying to outdo itself. "It's hard to say this because, I mean, you hear these things and go, 'Of course.' But they've topped themselves every time. This will be the biggest movie of next year and maybe even the next 10 years. The scope of it, what they're trying to do, what the Russos have cooked up; when I read it, I was just like, 'How are they going to do this?'"

Everything We Know About Avengers: Doomsday (So Far)

We already know why expectations are sky high. Avengers: Doomsday brings Joe Russo and Anthony Russo back to the MCU with a script by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, and centers on Robert Downey Jr. 's return, this time as Victor Von Doom instead of Tony Stark. The story is also confirmed to be set fourteen months after Thunderbolts*, with the Avengers, Wakanda, the Fantastic Four, a new Avengers squad, and the original X-Men lineup all forced to team up against Doom (first teased in the final moments of Fantastic Four: First Steps).

The cast list includes plenty of MCU heavy-hitters, with Chris Hemsworth back as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Florence Pugh as Yelena. Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby lead the Fantastic Four as Reed Richards and Sue Storm, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm. On the mutant side, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, and Kelsey Grammer all return to their classic X-Men roles, with the addition of Tatum's Gambit.

For Tatum, it is also a full-circle moment after years of talking about a solo Gambit film that never happened. Now he gets to bring the character into what might be Marvel's biggest swing in years, with Doctor Doom front and center and half the iconic comic book universe in the same room.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, from Marvel Studios.

