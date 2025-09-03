Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, channing tatum

Channing Tatum On How Gambit Will Be Different In Avengers: Doomsday

Channing Tatum revealed how the Gambit we will meet in Avengers: Doomsday is the one we last saw in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Article Summary Channing Tatum discusses returning as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday after his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Tatum confirms Gambit's Cajun accent will be toned down to fit the serious tone set by directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

An on-set injury sidelined Tatum from some action scenes, requiring a stunt double for Avengers: Doomsday filming.

Marvel is relying on fan favorites and legacy casting, aiming for a safe, familiar approach under the Russo brothers.

When Channing Tatum turned up as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, it seemed like one of those decisions that made a lot of sense as a one-time thing. A Gambit movie is to Tatum what Deadpool was to Ryan Reynolds, and people spent years criticizing the mere idea that Tatum could play the character. Having him show up in Deadpool & Wolverine was one hell of a deep cut, but having him kick ass and be well-received by notorious hard-to-please comic book fans was something else. Maybe Marvel knew they had something special with Tatum because that deleted scene of him escaping existed long before the fan reactions to his portrayal of the character. What is more than likely is that the positive reception to Tatum as Gambit was the final thing Marvel needed to let him join that chair lineup for Avengers: Doomsday. At the moment, no one who has shot any scenes for the film is saying much, and when Variety asked Tatum for details, he couldn't say much, but there was one thing that he could confirm for fans: Gambit's accent is going to be toned down just a bit for his appearance in Doomsday.

"[Studio Executives] "really had to wrap their mind around the accent and how people are going to understand him. … I'm not gonna go full Cajun," Tatum said. "[Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don't want to go full 'Deadpool.' They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious — when he drops the Mardi Gras mask — things do matter."

The misunderstanding joke makes a lot of sense in a Deadpool movie, but Avengers: Doomsday will be a completely different beast in terms of tone and even genre. So while it was funny to make Gambit's accent extremely thick in Deadpool & Wolverine, even though locals have said Tatum did a pretty damn good job mimicking the Cajun accent accurately, to the point that you couldn't understand him, but that isn't the case here.

We do know that we're going to see some more of those shiny purple cards in action in Avengers: Doomsday because, unfortunately, Tatum revealed that he "suffered an injury on set that has resulted in him taking pain medication and will require intensive physical therapy. He had to be sidelined from some action scenes due to the injury, instead sitting in for close-ups of his face while relying on his stunt double to do the heavy lifting." Tatum explained, "It's not about the pain I feel in the moment. It's knowing I can't take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like.. I just hate getting old… In my mind, I'm literally still 30 years old — 26, if I'm honest." It must be rough for him. This is the second time he's gotten to play a role he's been fighting for for years, and he got hurt. Hopefully, it didn't taint the entire experience of playing Gambit for him.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

