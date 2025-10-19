Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema | Tagged: 21 jump street, 23 jump street, channing tatum

Channing Tatum Doesn't Think We're Getting Another 21 Jump Street Film

21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum reveals why he doesn't think we'll be getting a third chapter of the popular film series.

Article Summary Channing Tatum says a 21 Jump Street sequel is unlikely due to high production costs and too many producers.

Rumors of a 21 Jump Street and Men in Black crossover, MiB 23, once generated major fan excitement.

22 Jump Street outperformed the original, but an eleven-year gap makes a revival even tougher now.

Changing audience tastes and franchise challenges may prevent a 21 Jump Street comeback for the foreseeable future.

Even though the 21 Jump Street series had been dormant for decades, New Line's 21 Jump Street proved that it wasn't strictly a nostalgia play when it hit in 2012. In fact, it quickly clicked with audiences and critics, generated some major traction at the box office, and quickly earned a following. Just two years later, a sequel titled 22 Jump Street arrived and outperformed the first film, cementing the duo's run as one of the 2010s' sharpest studio comedies.

Ever since, a third entry has hovered on the horizon. At one point, the chatter even escalated into a real plan for a 21 Jump Street and Men in Black crossover, titled MiB 23, announced by Sony at CinemaCon 2016 with James Bobin in talks to direct and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller involved in its development. Then there was even talk of a team-up with women at the forefront, but that fizzled too. Now (after a final burst of optimism in 2024), star Channing Tatum sounds far less confident about the franchise's future.

Channing Tatum on the Future of 21 Jump Street

Tatum explains to Variety, "I don't think [23 Jump Street] will ever happen. The problem is the overhead. It would cost as much as the actual budget of the film, if not more, because of all the producers involved. It's just too top-heavy. It falls over every time."

The numbers explain why the door stayed open as long as it did. 21 Jump Street earned about $200 million worldwide on a reported $42 million budget. 22 Jump Street jumped much higher, pulling in roughly $330 million worldwide on an increased budget that approached nearly $85 million. At this point, it has officially been more than eleven years since 22 Jump Street opened in June 2014, which now makes any potential revival a long-gap return. Sure, long-running comedy series can come back strong, but the track record after a decade-plus gap is mixed. Audiences' age, tastes shift, and the tone that once felt effortlessly fresh can be tough to recapture.

Regardless of the tricky financing and franchise ambiguity, Jump Street is still a property that has the potential to do big numbers. But all things considered, would you still be interested in a return to 21 Jump Street?

