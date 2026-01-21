Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, masters of the universe, motu

Masters Of The Universe: First Teaser For Live Action Film Is Here

A brand-new teaser has been released for the new live-action Masters of the Universe film, with a full trailer dropping tomorrow.

Article Summary The first teaser for the new live-action Masters of the Universe film has just dropped online.

Amazon MGM Studios’ movie brings Prince Adam, He-Man, and classic characters to the big screen in 2026.

Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man, with Travis Knight directing and Chris Butler penning the script.

The film’s style mixes action, nostalgia, humor, and serious moments—fans are buzzing with anticipation.

Masters of the Universe has a teaser out, as Amazon Mgm Studios has revealed that the first trailer for the live-action film will drop tomorrow. Playing into the 80's nostalgia and featuring our first official looks at Prince Adam, He-Man, the Power Sword, Teela, and Man-At-Arms in action flash across the screen at the end. Nicholas Galitzine is playing our hero, and the film is being directed by Travis Knight from a script by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Fans Are Holding Their Breath

Joining Galitzine in Masters of the Universe are Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. Travis Knight is directing from a script by Chris Butler.

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

As a lifelong fan and collector of the franchise, I could not be more excited to see what they have come up with. Yes, this movie is real; it is happening. I can finally admit it. Knight has my trust; he has made some of the most stunning films of the last decade, including Kubo and the Two Strings, and after what he did with Bumblebee in the Transformers universe…he may just have been the perfect pick for this. Fandom seems pretty split, as the set leaks sent fans into a tizzy (We won't run them here; Google it yourself), but out of context and all blurry, who can judge from that? The people who want this super serious He-Man and the Masters of the Universe film miss the point of the entire franchise; it should be a little funny and tongue-in-cheek, with the serious stuff mixing in. I am over worrying and have switched to full-blown excitement.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 6, 2026.

