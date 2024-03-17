Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: american dreamer, exclusive, interview, Kim Quinn, peter dinklage, shirley maclaine, Theodore Melfi

American Dreamer Star Kim Quinn Talks Dinklage/MacLaine "Dream Team"

Kim Quinn (The Starling) spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest comedy American Dreamer, Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine & more.

Article Summary Kim Quinn talks the true-story inspiration behind 'American Dreamer'.

Quinn shares her dual role as producer and actor, and scriptwork dynamics.

Dinklage and MacLaine's casting hailed as a "Dream Team" by Quinn.

Quinn reflects on creative freedom in indie films and acting with MacLaine.

Kim Quinn considers herself fortunate for sustaining herself in Hollywood for nearly three decades since her debut in the Jon Cryer-starred TV series Partners in 1995. She became a regular in the TV scene, guest starring in her fair share of comedy and dramas like Ned and Stacey, Suddenly Susan, Nash Bridges, and Diagnosis Murder. Her biggest roles were on FX's Terriers, ABC Family's Twisted, and Netflix's Gypsy. Quinn spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest in Archstone Entertainment and Vertical Entertainment's American Dreamer, which follows Phil Loder (Peter Dinklage), a dreamer. Most dreams don't come true. Phil hates that. As a low-level adjunct professor, his grand dream of owning a home is tragically out of reach…until a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes his way. The actress opened up about the film's inspiration, dual role as producer and actor, how Theodore Melfi (The Starling, Hidden Figures) came to write, why Paul Dektor fit as a first-time director, working with Dinklage and Shirley MacLaine.

Making 'American Dreamer' a Reality

Bleeding Cool: How did 'American Dreamer' start, and what drew your interest?

Quinn: Someone brought the story to my husband [Theodore Melfi], and it's based on a true story. He wrote the script, and we loved it so much for Peter [Dinklage] that we developed it, and we couldn't believe that it was based on a true story, that a man would want a home so badly that he became a live-in in hopes to get the house when the woman died. We saw so much comedy in that.

What made Paul, as a first-time director, perfect for directing it?

Paul is part of our producing team, and he latched on, and he and Pete had a great connection. He was so excited to bring it to life that he attached himself immediately. He worked so hard to raise money and get it all together. It was meant to be.

Did you work with Ted on the script, given your writing background?

Ted wrote the script on his own. As a producer, I work on it with him, meaning he'll give me pages, and then we edit them. We work on them together and do this whole thing. That's the benefit of producing.

You got such an amazing cast together there. I was wondering how you got Peter involved and got the legendary Shirley MacLaine.

Peter signed on, and we pitched it [to Shirley]. We said we needed a woman to play this role. Shirley, as you said, is a legend, and we were so blessed to have pitched her, and she took a meeting. The next thing I knew, she signed on and was ready to do this. She's so creative and has many ideas. She is larger than life and truly a legend. We were so blessed that she said yes.

How did the rest of the cast come together? Were there names you circled, and they came through?

Casting is always a big, daunting task. As a producer, you have your lists; hopefully, you can take meetings and whatever. We ended up with the perfect cast.

Since you're playing Shirley's character's daughter, was there a rapport you built with her before filming or behind the scenes that helped your performance?

Oh my gosh, no, we did not meet beforehand. I couldn't overthink that I was sitting across from Shirley MacLaine and the list of amazing work she had done, like 'Terms of Endearment.' She showed up, I watched her work, and she worked independently. She has her technique and her way of working. Jumping in there, playing with her, and acting with her were some of the best experiences I've ever had.

Does it become easier for you to wear multiple hats in a production since you're a producer and actor in 'American Dreamer,' or is it easier to focus on one role at a time?

It's two-sided here. You get to watch the entire story evolve as a producer and an actress. In that regard, you get a sense of this whole story coming together, and when I do get to act, I get to step into that. If I'm acting, I don't get to kind of live in the world of the story for 30 days. Those are the benefits of being both an actress and producer.

Do you feel a little more creative freedom in an indie film versus your more mainstream work?

I feel that with all my work, I give myself the liberty to have creative freedom because your creativity is the only power you have as an actress or an actor. I try to step into every project with that amount of creative freedom.

Is there anything you hope to do to expand your wheelhouse in the future that you haven't done in your career?

If I could wave a magic wand, I'd have it all laid out. Sometimes, God has his plan for you, and you must step into that and see what's next. I have no control.

What has been your most pleasant surprise that you were able to do in your career?

Oh my gosh! Not to be like about this movie, but it was working opposite Shirley MacLaine. I must also say Peter Dinklage as well. This dream team was a highlight of my career.

American Dreamer, which also stars Matt Dillon, Danny Pudi, and Danny Glover, is in theaters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!