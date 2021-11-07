Chris Columbus: "No Point In Remakes" For Harry Potter, Home Alone

As much as Hollywood and its audiences invest and reinvest in popular IPs, Chris Columbus couldn't care any less about revisiting them particularly ones in Harry Potter and Home Alone. The director who directed the first two Potter franchise films in The Sorcerer's Stone (2001) and The Chamber of Secrets (2002) as well as the two Home Alone films that starred Macaulay Culkin with the 1990 and its 1992 sequel Lost in New York spoke with Jake Hamilton about revisiting them in a remake or reboot.

Suffice to say, Columbus wasn't really keen on the idea. "I can't answer the first (Harry Potter)… I don't know," he said. "In this version of Hollywood that we live in, everybody is remaking everything, and rebooting everything. I mean, there's a Home Alone reboot coming out. What's the point? The movie exists, let's just live with the movie that existed. There's no point in us remaking The Wizard of Oz, there's no point in any of us remaking the classic films. Make something original, because we need more original material. So, no point." Since the 1990 and 1992 films based on the characters by John Hughes, there have been four additional films since that didn't involve Columbus nor Culkin including the latest one in the upcoming Home Sweet Home Alone for Disney+. All essentially recycle the premise of a brilliant child outwitting dimwitted adults with ingenuity and slapstick humor.

As for the Harry Potter films, there were six additional sequels and a spinoff franchise in Fantastic Beasts currently on its third film in the upcoming The Secrets of Dumbledore with Eddie Redmayne leading the way as opposed to Daniel Radcliffe's Potter in the previous franchise. Coincidentally enough, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan is looking to reboot the IP as a TV series with his less-than-favorable view of Columbus' theatrical adaptation of 2010's The Lightning Thief for 20th Century Fox. The 2013 sequel Sea of Monsters was directed by Thor Freudenthal.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chris Columbus Talks 20 Years of HARRY POTTER and Why the Series Should Never Be Remade | INTERVIEW (https://youtu.be/VmZaF3f6pqQ)