Disney Provides Background Flair For Your Next Zoom Video Call

Disney is jumping on the bandwagon and providing fun backgrounds for people to use to spruce up their video calls. Onward, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen and Frozen 2, Zootopia, Big Hero 6, and Moana backgrounds are all available. These can be used on whatever video conferencing service you want to use, Zoom being the common one right now. No word on if Disney will be generating some from their more classic films, although I am sure they will.

Disney Locations We Would Hold Meeting At

Not even just classic films, there are so many different Disney related locations I would much rather be in than my own living room right now. For starters: why would they start with Onward from Pixar? Put me in Andy's Room from Toy Story, or Al's Toy Barn from Toy Story 2. Why not the Scare Floor from Monsters Inc. or Metroville from The Incredibles? Paris is the primary setting from Ratatouille, why not Remy's restaurant from the films end?

Instead, we get three backgrounds from Onward. I loved the film, but jeez.

A Little Silliness Can Go A Long Way Right Now

Let's face it; we all need something to break up the monotony of life right now. Even if it is as simple as checking in for the morning report from The Snuggly Duckling instead of your couch, that can be enough to put a smile on someone's face. I would have chosen the boat from Moana, but that is just me. Let's get some classic Disney Magic next with The Hundred Acre Wood, or Neverland, or even Pride Rock from The Lion King.

Disney has only scratched the surface of their massive library when it comes to these backgrounds not to mention the high-quality art is just really pretty to look at. What Disney locations do you want to hold meetings from?