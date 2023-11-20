Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, dungeons & dragons: honor among thieves, paramount, Paramount Pictures

Chris Pine Is "Pretty Confident" That Dungeons & Dragons 2 Will Happen

Chris Pine is "pretty confident" that there will be a sequel to 2023's underrated gem, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

In terms of underrated movies that deserved better than they got at the box office, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves might be near the top of the list. The film came out at the end of March, and unfortunately for this film, the world caught Super Mario fever less than a week later. From there, it was essentially dead in the water in terms of getting anything in its later weeks. The film ended its box office with just over $200 million worldwide, but in terms of reception, very positive from both critics and fans alike. This was yet another good film that was liked by the few who saw it. Now that the strikes are both done, and studios have come around to the idea that actors and writers are worth paying livable wages, people have been able to do promo for their movies, and Chris Pine is currently doing the rounds for Wish.

However, Total Film is on this writer's side and asked whether Pine knew anything about a follow-up to Dungeons & Dragons. Pine went on to say, "I've heard some rumors about it. But I don't know anything yet. But I feel pretty confident that it may happen." Confidence is essential, and actors don't usually use the word 'confident' unless they think something will happen. Pine, who played the bard and leader of our group of thieves in the movie Edgin, was also asked if he would return to the role and said, "Absolutely."

As previously stated, it seemed like anyone who saw this movie ended up really liking it, and sometimes that is enough for studios to look beyond a box office that wasn't that great. If they see potential, maybe it will be given another chance, and there is absolutely potential for this version of Dungeons & Dragons. You could feel the love for the source material in every frame, but it also wasn't so enamored with it that they couldn't poke fun or make changes where they had to. Also, who doesn't love a good found family dynamic?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It was released on March 31, 2023.

