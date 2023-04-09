The Super Mario Bros. Movie Destroys Records At Weekend Box Office The Easter Weekend Box Office was ruled by The Super Mario Bros Movie, as it became the biggest animated movie opening of all time.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie destroyed all expectations and set records at the weekend box office, easily winning the weekend worldwide and creating a new franchise for Illumination. The pic has taken in an astounding $146 million this weekend Friday-Sunday, and for the five-day holiday opening, $204 million. That is a five-day opening record, the third-best Easter opening, and the biggest animated opening of all time, besting Frozen 2. PLF screens made up 38% of the gross, and the film now holds the record for the all-time best IMAX opening for an animated movie as well. Worldwide, it took in a total of $377 million. We knew it would be huge, but most predicted $125 for the five day. Last week, we went with $170 million. It blew that all away. Just wow.

Mario Dazzles, Air Is Strong…What A Weekend At The Movies

Mario was not the only debut that sizzled this weekend. While opening in fourth place, Ben Affleck's Nike drama Air scored $20 million for the five day, a big deal for Amazon Studios, who decided to debut in theaters due to early solid buzz. It paid off, as they touched on an audience not served this time of year: the older demo. Second place goes to John Wick 4, adding another $14.6 million, and now only a couple of million under the $150 million mark. Last week's champ, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, tumbled a bit more than most hoped, losing -61% to $14.5 million. Finally, rounding out the top five was Scream IV, adding $3.3 million and sending it over the $100 million mark. Congrats to them.

The Easter weekend box office top five:

The Super Mario. Bros Movie- $ 146 million 3-day, $204.6 million 5 day John Wick 4- $14.6 million Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves-$14.5 million Air- $14.4 million 3-day, $20 million 5 day Scream IV- $3.3 million

Next week, it is Mario's world, and the rest of the box office is living in it. A pair of horror films will vie for second place, as Russell Crowe plays The Pope's Exorcist, while Nicolas Cage brings Dracula to life in Renfield. I'll say that Cage wins second place to Mario with around $18 million.