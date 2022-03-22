2 More Posters and International Poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

We're in the final lap of the race leading into the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Paramount Pictures is no doubt hoping that this movie will do as well as the first one considering that they already have a third movie in the works and a spin-off TV series. That is some serious confidence in a property and let's hope that confidence isn't misplaced for the sake of everyone's jobs. So far, it looks like they are really leaning into the games with a lot of the marketing resembling classic game covers and making lots of old references. The official Twitter account shared a Dolby Cinema poster, another official poster, while IMP Awards got their hands on an international poster. We also have a banner image that would be good for fans to use as their Twitter or Facebook headers.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.