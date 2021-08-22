CinemaCon: Poster For Kurt Warner Biopic American Underdog On Display

CinemaCon is this week, and our very own Kaitlyn Booth is there covering the event. Some early looks at some new posters and artwork are on display. Among them are new key art posters for the Kurt Warner biopic American Underdog starring Zachary Levi as the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The man has actually lived a pretty crazy life, and as far as sports biopics go, this one should be one of the more interesting ones we have gotten in recent years. You can see the key art poster for the film on display at CinemaCon down below.

CinemaCon Would Be A Good Place To Build Buzz For This

"American Underdog chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film chronicles Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player, and when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is inside. American Underdog is an inspirational story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family, and determination."

This has a pretty big all-star cast, and Warner is, again, a very inspirational figure. Look for this one to come out of CinemaCon with some big buzz. Also, make sure to stay tuned here all week for all of the big news and trailers and whatnot coming out of CinemaCon in Vegas. It is always a big week for news, and we will be here day and night to bring it all to you.