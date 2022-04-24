CinemaCon 2022: New Expendables 4 Standee Shown Off

CinemaCon 2022 is this week, and our very own Kaitlyn Booth is on the ground and updating us. One of the first things we have a look at from the show is a new Expendables 4 standee, with the awesome tagline "They'll Die When They're Dead" tagline. Amazing. Each cast member is shown off- Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Dolph Lundgren, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. I wonder who else will make a cameo this time. Would be pretty epic if they got Dwayne Johnson. Check out the standee at CinemaCon below.

CinemaCon Will Have A Ton Of News This Year…We Think

Kaitlyn will be reporting live from the floor and at the presentations at CinemaCon all this week, so keep it locked here for all of the big news, trailers, footage descriptions, and so much more.