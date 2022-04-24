CinemaCon: Four Final Looks At New Top Gun: Maverick Standees

CinemaCon is happening this week, and our fearless leader Kaitlyn Booth is on the ground this evening bringing us first looks at some new poster and standee debuts, including these four new Top Gun: Maverick standees that should be in theaters soon. The film is screening in full at the show, after many delays in release. Starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer, the film will open in theaters on May 27th. Check out the final standees for the film below.

CinemaCon About To Feel The Need, The Need For Speed

The one that looks like Maverick's helmet and plays the trailer, that is kinda neat. I still won't believe the film is coming out until after the end credits have rolled and I watched it. Keep it locked here all week for all the big news, trailers, and more Kaitlyn is bringing us from the show.