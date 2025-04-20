Toxic Avenger Releases A Second Teaser Trailer

Posted in: Horror, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Cineverse, toxic avenger

A new teaser trailer for the Toxic Avenger remake is online. Cineverse will release the film into theaters on August 29.

Toxic Avenger fans have a new teaser trailer to watch this weekend, as the genius marketing for the little remake that could continues. The film stars Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay. Luisa Guerreiro plays Toxie under the makeup. As revealed in January, Cineverse will release the film into theaters on August 29, as the home of Terrifier rescued the film from obscurity. The film, which saw its debut go off to much acclaim at Fantastic Fest 2023, sat around without a release date for months and months, is finally going to be in front of our eyeballs, and we cannot wait.

For the look of the Toxic Avenger in this new film, Blair told EW that they took inspiration from every incarnation of the character over the years: "The goal was to try to stay true to the vibe of Lloyd's original Jennifer Aspinall/Mitch Cohen creature, with some influence from the Toxic Crusaders cartoon's look, while also trying to do something new and weird and lovable with Toxie's design. I love what Millennium FX did with it — part human, part mutant, all heart. But it's practical effects. You can see all the goopy little boils and stuff like that," he said at the time. "And we definitely stayed true to some of the really iconic elements: the tutu that's melted onto his body, the janitor's mop as his super weapon." I have to say, I am impressed with the look they went for for this version of the Toxic Avenger. The more we see from this film, the more we see how Legendary completely dropped the ball. How did they let this go, after the successful screening at Fantastic Fest? Cineverse is going to make bank with this. I do not understand what they are doing over there. Clearly, if the people who have had such success with Terrifier see something there, that should be of note, no?

