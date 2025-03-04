Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, toxic avenger

Toxic Avenger: Cineverse Puts Out Campaign Poster For August Release

A new poster for the Toxic Avenger remake was put out into the world by Cineverse. They will put the film in theaters on August 29.

Article Summary Cineverse unveils Toxic Avenger remake poster, set for unrated theatrical release on August 29.

Toxic Avenger remake stars Peter Dinklage as Toxie, with Elijah Wood and Kevin Bacon in supporting roles.

Director Macon Blair aims to stay true to Troma's original while offering a fresh take on the mutant hero.

The film promises a fun cinematic experience, blending superhuman action with nostalgic charm.

Toxic Avenger has been done for quite some time and even held a successful premiere at the 2023 version of Fantastic Fest. It stars Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay, and playing Toxie himself, Peter Dinklage. Macon Blair directed it. After the premiere, we heard nothing. It was taken off the release schedule, and Mum was the word until last month. Cineverse will release the film Unrated in theaters on August 29. This comes after their massive success in releasing Terrifier 2 and 3 in theaters in the last few years. The promotional push is starting, as a new campaign poster was released.

Toxic Avenger Fans Rejoice

The film follows the story of struggling everyman-janitor Winston Gooze, who is transformed by a horrible toxic accident into a new evolution of hero: THE TOXIC AVENGER! Now, with super-human strength and wielding a glowing mop for his unconventional weapon, he must race against time to save his son and stop a ruthless and power-hungry corporate tyrant bent on harnessing toxic superpowers to strengthen his polluted empire.

Blair had this to say about the joyous news when the Cineverse pick-up was announced: "I'm beyond grateful to the team behind 'The Toxic Avenger' who were so supportive and steady-handed as we searched for the perfect distribution partner for our film," said director Blair in a statement. "It's so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters; it's a fun, rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family! Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh. Lloyd and Michael at Troma have been a blast to work with, absolutely everyone at Legendary are stars, and I can't wait to start working with the champs at Cineverse to bring this version of Toxie to fans new and old."

