Cloverfield Gets New 15th Anniversary 4K Steelbook Release

Cloverfield is celebrating its 15th anniversary in style in 2023, with a brand new 4K Steelbook release coming on January 17th. The Matt Reeves film, one of the early pioneers of viral marketing, was a fun monster movie when it was released, and he has had quite a career since. The 4K release won't have any new features on it, but the ones that are here are leftover from some other releases over the years and are a solid watch. Who knew that we would get three sequels to this after it came out, as another film set in this universe was just announced recently to be in development. Below you can check out the Steelbook and see the full list of included features.

Cloverfield 4K Steelbook Release Details

"Produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Matt Reeves (The Batman), Cloverfield debuted in the U.S. on January 18th, 2008, and became a smash hit, ultimately earning more than $172 million worldwide on a $25 million budget. The film thrilled critics and audiences alike with its shocking, first-person video account of a horrifying attack on Manhattan by an unknown—and seemingly unstoppable—force. The collectible, Limited-Edition 4K Blu-ray SteelBook includes new artwork reviewed and approved by both Abrams and Reeves, the film on both 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray, access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as a wealth of legacy bonus content on Blu-ray, including alternate endings, deleted scenes, director commentary, and much more."

Special Features:

Audio Commentary by director Matt Reeves

The Making of Cloverfield

Cloverfield Visual Effects

Visual Effects I Saw It! It's Alive! It's Huge!

Clover Fun

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary

Alternate Endings with Optional Commentary

Easter Eggs

They have released this film countless times over the last 15 years, but this is probably the updated version to buy if you need to add it to your collection.